Walmart is coming after Amazon, but it has a long way to go

With its $3 billion acquisition of Jet.com, Walmart is taking aim at Amazon’s online retail dominance. Though that’s a big sum for a relatively unproven company, the purchase should at least help the retail giant tidy up its ecommerce offering.

As this chart from Statista shows, though, Walmart has plenty of ground to make up. As you’d expect, Amazon was far and away the go-to choice for America’s online shoppers in 2015, generating an estimated $92.4 billion in ecommerce sales. That was almost four times as much as second-place Apple’s $24.4 billion, and well ahead of Walmart’s $13.7 billion.

Ecommerce isn’t the same as commerce, and Walmart still generates way more overall revenue than Amazon. But as more and more customers take their business online, Walmart clearly thinks it’s time to try closing that gap.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

