Walmart Has Some Killer Deals In Store For Black Friday

On Thursday Walmart revealed the incredible holiday deals it plans to roll out on Black Friday eve.The iconic store, along with Toys R Us and a other few others, will welcome customers starting at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.



Walmart will offer three rounds of special deals. Starting at 10 p.m. there will be discounts on toys, clothes and home accessories; at midnight Walmart will add electronics to the mix; and at 8 a.m. a broader group of discounts will be introduced, reports CNNMoney.

Some of the steals include $5 Barbies marked down from $19, jeans for less than 10 bucks, kids’ nightwear for under $5, and a Black & Decker cofeemaker priced at $9.44, which regularly retails online between $16 and $20.

For electronics, the discounts are even bigger. A Samsung 51-inch plasma TV regularly priced at $649–and which currently goes for $699 without shipping on Amazon– will be marked down to $498.

Other steals include Goodyear tires starting at $59, a Magellan GPS for $69–normally priced at $100 and up–and a Vizio 42-inch 3D LED Wi-Fi HDTV for $598.

We recommend visiting Walmart.com and Facebook.com/Walmart for an extensive look at the sales.

Tell us: Are you visiting Walmart this Black Friday?

