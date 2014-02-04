This Corporate Wal-Mart Office In Brazil Is Totally Gorgeous

The São Paulo, Brazil, headquarters of Walmart.com — full of beach chairs, game rooms and a rooftop golf course — recently won ArchDaily’s Building of The Year award for best interior architecture.
The architecture news website had its readers vote for the best buildings in 14 categories, choosing from hundreds of spaces constructed in 2013.
Brazilian architects at Estudio Guto Requena designed the Walmart office based on interviews with company employees, who answered questions about digital culture, the Walmart.com brand and Brazilian identity. That led to an office filled with primary colours and inspired by the outdoors.
Each floor has a different colour scheme. The yellow floor has Walmart's logo hanging from the ceiling.
Architects at Estudio Guto Requena wanted to create a comfortable, pleasant and informal work environment.
One of the employee cafeterias includes all the colours from Wal-Mart's official palate: yellow, blue, green and orange.
Guto Requena opted for a sparse lighting design, placing the workstations alongside long windows that receive a lot of daylight.
Employees can relax on the terrace or the company can host small events on the grandstand seating that faces the building's facade.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.