This Corporate Wal-Mart Office In Brazil Is Totally Gorgeous

The São Paulo, Brazil, headquarters of Walmart.com — full of beach chairs, game rooms and a rooftop golf course — recently won ArchDaily’s Building of The Year award for best interior architecture.

The architecture news website had its readers vote for the best buildings in 14 categories, choosing from hundreds of spaces constructed in 2013.

Brazilian architects at Estudio Guto Requena designed the Walmart office based on interviews with company employees, who answered questions about digital culture, the Walmart.com brand and Brazilian identity. That led to an office filled with primary colours and inspired by the outdoors.

