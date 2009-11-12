Walmart Blows Away Estimates On Cost Cuts

Vincent Fernando

Walmart third quarter earnings beat consensus estimates by three cents, coming in $0.84. They also exceeded the companies own forecast for $0.78 to $0.82 and were up 9% YoY when compared to $0.77 in the third quarter of last year.

Thing is, most of this was cost cuts. Comparable U.S. sales, ex-fuel were actually down 0.4% in the quarter and a lower average diluted share count (down 2.2% year over year) helped the year over year the earnings per share comparison as well.

Nevertheless, the company raised guidance to $3.57 – $3.61 from $3.50 – $3.60, believing it will continue to outcompete peers during hard times for the U.S. consumer.

Walmart: “The sales environment continued to be difficult this quarter, but customer traffic is up throughout the company. We gained market share, especially in the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico, as customers around the globe continued to count on Walmart for quality and low prices,” Duke said.

WMT

Check out the full earnings release here.

   Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.<br />                       Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income<br />                                       (Unaudited)<br /><br />    SUBJECT TO RECLASSIFICATION<br />                                    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended<br />                                        October 31,            October 31,<br />    (Amounts in millions except<br />    per share data)                    2009      2008         2009      2008<br />    ---------------                    ----      ----         ----      ----<br />    Revenues:<br />      Net sales                      $98,667   $97,619     $292,220  $293,207<br />      Membership and other income        744       726        2,343     2,420<br />    -----------------------------        ---       ---        -----     -----<br />                                      99,411    98,345      294,563   295,627<br /><br />    Costs and expenses:<br />      Cost of sales                   73,805    73,621      219,346   222,111<br />      Operating, selling, general<br />       and administrative<br />       expenses                       20,013    19,432       58,525    57,095<br />     ----------                       ------    ------       ------    ------<br />    Operating income                   5,593     5,292       16,692    16,421<br />    ----------------                   -----     -----       ------    ------<br />    Interest:<br />      Debt                               442       464        1,337     1,402<br />      Capital leases                      68        73          206       222<br />      Interest income                    (35)      (81)        (128)     (216)<br />    -----------------                    ---       ---         ----      ----<br />      Interest, net                      475       456        1,415     1,408<br />    ---------------                      ---       ---        -----     -----<br /><br />    Income from continuing<br />     operations before income<br />     taxes                             5,118     4,836       15,277    15,013<br /><br />    Provision for income taxes         1,758     1,690        5,214     5,186<br />    --------------------------         -----     -----        -----     -----<br />    Income from continuing<br />     operations                        3,360     3,146       10,063     9,827<br />    (Loss) income from<br />     discontinued operations,<br />     net of tax                           (7)      105          (22)      146<br />    -----------                           --       ---          ---       ---<br />    Consolidated net income            3,353     3,251       10,041     9,973<br />    Less consolidated net<br />     income attributable to<br />     noncontrolling interest            (114)     (113)        (338)     (365)<br />    ------------------------            ----      ----         ----      ----<br />    Consolidated net income<br />     attributable to Walmart          $3,239    $3,138       $9,703    $9,608<br />    ------------------------          ------    ------       ------    ------<br /><br />    Income from continuing<br />     operations attributable to<br />     Walmart:<br />      Income from continuing<br />       operations                     $3,360    $3,146      $10,063    $9,827<br />      Less consolidated net<br />       income attributable to<br />       noncontrolling interest          (114)     (113)        (338)     (365)<br />     -------------------------           ----      ----         ----      ----<br />     Income from continuing<br />      operations attributable to<br />      Walmart                         $3,246    $3,033       $9,725    $9,462<br />     --------                         ------    ------       ------    ------<br /><br />    Basic net income per common<br />     share:<br />      Basic income per share from<br />       continuing operations<br />       attributable to Walmart         $0.84     $0.77        $2.50     $2.40<br />      Basic income per share from<br />       discontinued operations<br />       attributable to Walmart             -      0.03            -      0.04<br />     -------------------------           ---      ----          ---      ----<br />      Basic net income per share<br />       attributable to Walmart         $0.84     $0.80        $2.50     $2.44<br />     -------------------------         -----     -----        -----     -----<br /><br />    Diluted net income per<br />     common share:<br />      Diluted income per share<br />       from continuing operations<br />       attributable to Walmart         $0.84     $0.77        $2.50     $2.39<br />      Diluted income (loss) per<br />       share from discontinued<br />       operations<br />       attributable to Walmart             -      0.03        (0.01)     0.04<br />    --------------------------           ---      ----        -----      ----<br />      Diluted net income per<br />       share attributable to<br />       Walmart                         $0.84     $0.80        $2.49     $2.43<br />    ----------                         -----     -----        -----     -----<br /><br />    Weighted-average number of<br />     common shares:<br />      Basic                            3,851     3,931        3,887     3,944<br />      Diluted                          3,861     3,944        3,897     3,956<br /><br />    Dividends declared per<br />     common share                         $-        $-        $1.09     $0.95

