Walmart Blows Away Estimates On Cost Cuts

Walmart third quarter earnings beat consensus estimates by three cents, coming in $0.84. They also exceeded the companies own forecast for $0.78 to $0.82 and were up 9% YoY when compared to $0.77 in the third quarter of last year.



Thing is, most of this was cost cuts. Comparable U.S. sales, ex-fuel were actually down 0.4% in the quarter and a lower average diluted share count (down 2.2% year over year) helped the year over year the earnings per share comparison as well.

Nevertheless, the company raised guidance to $3.57 – $3.61 from $3.50 – $3.60, believing it will continue to outcompete peers during hard times for the U.S. consumer.

Walmart: “The sales environment continued to be difficult this quarter, but customer traffic is up throughout the company. We gained market share, especially in the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico, as customers around the globe continued to count on Walmart for quality and low prices,” Duke said.

Check out the full earnings release here.

—

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.<br /> Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income<br /> (Unaudited)<br /><br /> SUBJECT TO RECLASSIFICATION<br /> Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended<br /> October 31, October 31,<br /> (Amounts in millions except<br /> per share data) 2009 2008 2009 2008<br /> --------------- ---- ---- ---- ----<br /> Revenues:<br /> Net sales $98,667 $97,619 $292,220 $293,207<br /> Membership and other income 744 726 2,343 2,420<br /> ----------------------------- --- --- ----- -----<br /> 99,411 98,345 294,563 295,627<br /><br /> Costs and expenses:<br /> Cost of sales 73,805 73,621 219,346 222,111<br /> Operating, selling, general<br /> and administrative<br /> expenses 20,013 19,432 58,525 57,095<br /> ---------- ------ ------ ------ ------<br /> Operating income 5,593 5,292 16,692 16,421<br /> ---------------- ----- ----- ------ ------<br /> Interest:<br /> Debt 442 464 1,337 1,402<br /> Capital leases 68 73 206 222<br /> Interest income (35) (81) (128) (216)<br /> ----------------- --- --- ---- ----<br /> Interest, net 475 456 1,415 1,408<br /> --------------- --- --- ----- -----<br /><br /> Income from continuing<br /> operations before income<br /> taxes 5,118 4,836 15,277 15,013<br /><br /> Provision for income taxes 1,758 1,690 5,214 5,186<br /> -------------------------- ----- ----- ----- -----<br /> Income from continuing<br /> operations 3,360 3,146 10,063 9,827<br /> (Loss) income from<br /> discontinued operations,<br /> net of tax (7) 105 (22) 146<br /> ----------- -- --- --- ---<br /> Consolidated net income 3,353 3,251 10,041 9,973<br /> Less consolidated net<br /> income attributable to<br /> noncontrolling interest (114) (113) (338) (365)<br /> ------------------------ ---- ---- ---- ----<br /> Consolidated net income<br /> attributable to Walmart $3,239 $3,138 $9,703 $9,608<br /> ------------------------ ------ ------ ------ ------<br /><br /> Income from continuing<br /> operations attributable to<br /> Walmart:<br /> Income from continuing<br /> operations $3,360 $3,146 $10,063 $9,827<br /> Less consolidated net<br /> income attributable to<br /> noncontrolling interest (114) (113) (338) (365)<br /> ------------------------- ---- ---- ---- ----<br /> Income from continuing<br /> operations attributable to<br /> Walmart $3,246 $3,033 $9,725 $9,462<br /> -------- ------ ------ ------ ------<br /><br /> Basic net income per common<br /> share:<br /> Basic income per share from<br /> continuing operations<br /> attributable to Walmart $0.84 $0.77 $2.50 $2.40<br /> Basic income per share from<br /> discontinued operations<br /> attributable to Walmart - 0.03 - 0.04<br /> ------------------------- --- ---- --- ----<br /> Basic net income per share<br /> attributable to Walmart $0.84 $0.80 $2.50 $2.44<br /> ------------------------- ----- ----- ----- -----<br /><br /> Diluted net income per<br /> common share:<br /> Diluted income per share<br /> from continuing operations<br /> attributable to Walmart $0.84 $0.77 $2.50 $2.39<br /> Diluted income (loss) per<br /> share from discontinued<br /> operations<br /> attributable to Walmart - 0.03 (0.01) 0.04<br /> -------------------------- --- ---- ----- ----<br /> Diluted net income per<br /> share attributable to<br /> Walmart $0.84 $0.80 $2.49 $2.43<br /> ---------- ----- ----- ----- -----<br /><br /> Weighted-average number of<br /> common shares:<br /> Basic 3,851 3,931 3,887 3,944<br /> Diluted 3,861 3,944 3,897 3,956<br /><br /> Dividends declared per<br /> common share $- $- $1.09 $0.95

