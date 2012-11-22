There Will Be A New Dimension Of Chaos At Walmart On Black Friday

It looks like the frenzy at Walmart stores across the country is going to be even crazier than ever this Black Friday.



Walmart is facing a labour strike on Friday — the kick-off day for the holiday season. Its workers have often threatened to strike or protest on big shopping days over the past few years, but this time it looks like the threat is much more organised than usual.

The workers are planning to crash 1,000 Walmart locations across the country, adding an entirely new dimension of bedlam on the year’s most chaotic shopping day.

As if Black Friday wasn’t crazy enough — especially at Walmart, dubbed by Gawker’s Caity Weaver as the “ninth circle of Black Friday Hell.”

Boisterous crowds, pepper spray, women and children getting crushed by stampedes — the sheer violence on a normal Black Friday at Walmart is astounding.

For the workers, their ongoing protests seem to have had the desired affect so far. They’ve gotten plenty of media attention, and there’s surely more to come if the Black Friday protest goes down as planned.

