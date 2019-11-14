Walmart will start Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day

Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images Black Friday will begin on Thanksgiving evening at Walmart.

Walmart is starting its Black Friday in-store event at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

Black Friday sales will start online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 27.

Stores will be open during regular hours, which vary by location.

Walmart will also be rolling out pre-Black Friday deals on November 22.

Walmart is starting Black Friday on Thanksgiving once more.

The retailer’s Black Friday in-store event will start at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Online sales will start at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 27.

Stores will be open during regular hours, a company spokesperson previously confirmed.

Walmart will also be rolling out pre-Black Friday deals on November 22 and “Buy Now” deals as early as Thursday.

“As always, customers who look forward to shopping after their Thanksgiving meal can count on us for an incredible event in our stores,” Steve Bratspies, Walmart’s US executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release. “And, for those customers who just can’t wait until then, we’re hosting two early shopping events in November to give them a head start on saving.”

Walmart joins Target,Kohl’s, and Best Buy on the list of retailers that will be open on Thanksgiving this year. At least 14 retailers have already announced that they will stay closed on the holiday this year.

