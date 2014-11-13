You'll Be Able To Get A Super-Cheap IPhone 6 At Wal-Mart This Black Friday

Wal-Mart is already teasing its tech deals for Black Friday, as the blog 9to5Mac first spotted, which include some appealing bargains on the iPhone 6, iPad mini, and other gadgets.

The iPhone 6 will be available for $US179, and Wal-Mart is also throwing in a $US75 gift card, which the retailer says is a $US274 value.

That saves you about $US100. This is similar to Target’s deal, which made the rounds earlier this week.

Wal-Mart is also selling the 16GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air for $US397 with a $US100 gift card and the iPad mini for $US199 with a $US30 gift card.

As Thanksgiving approaches, we are likely to see more deals from Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers make their way online.

