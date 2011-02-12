Here's How Walmart Became The #1 Grocery Store In The Country

The first Wal-Mart Supercenters opened in 1988 which combined the discount outlets and grocery stores.

There had been complaints about the Hypermarts not providing a fully-stocked grocery offering. Wal-Mart attacked these issues by opening five supercenters with better-stocked grocery sections. The Hypermart format was eventually phased out when the supercenters took off.

Hundreds of supercenters were opened during the 1990s under the direction of David D. Glass who took over as CEO and president in 1988.

Under his leadership, Wal-Mart entered its most profitable phase.

Glass stepped down in 2000 and was replaced by H. Lee Scott Jr. In 2001 Wal-Mart became the largest food retailer in the U.S .when its grocery sales reached $56 billion.