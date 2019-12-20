Walmart reveals its best-selling tech products of every year since 2010

Fred Prouser/Reuters The Sceptre LED TV took the top spot this year.

Tech products tend to sell like hotcakes on Walmart’s website.

The retail giant just released its list of the best-selling products from every year dating back to 2010. During those years, Walmart has doubled down on e-commerce, growing Walmart.com from a necessary afterthought to an integral part of the retailer’s business.

Most years since 2010 have featured a tech gadget in the top spot, along with multiple similar products in the top five rankings.

Here’s the list of Walmart.com’s top-selling tech products every year since 2010:

2010: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera and Retina Display

Price in 2019: $US199

2011: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera

Price in 2019: $US199

2012: Ematic 6-in-1 accessory kit for Apple iPods and MP3 players

Price in 2019: $US9.07

2013: Nextbook 7″ 8GB tablet

Price in 2019: $US208.08

2014: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

Price in 2019: $US79.99

2015: Apple iPad Mini 2 16GB

Price in 2019: $US167.71

2016: Google Chromecast

Price in 2019: $US35

2017: Google Chromecast

Price in 2019: $US35

2018: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

Price in 2019: $US79.99

2019: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

Price in 2019: $US79.99

