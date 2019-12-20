Walmart reveals its best-selling tech products of every year since 2010

- Walmart.com released a list of its best-selling products for each year since 2010.
- Gadgets like iPods and tablets have proved to be particularly popular on Walmart.com
- Certain products make repeat appearances on the list of best-selling tech items, like the Sceptre LED TV, the Google Chromecast, and the Apple iPod touch 8GB.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Tech products tend to sell like hotcakes on Walmart’s website.
The retail giant just released its list of the best-selling products from every year dating back to 2010. During those years, Walmart has doubled down on e-commerce, growing Walmart.com from a necessary afterthought to an integral part of the retailer’s business.
Most years since 2010 have featured a tech gadget in the top spot, along with multiple similar products in the top five rankings.
Here’s the list of Walmart.com’s top-selling tech products every year since 2010:
2010: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera and Retina Display
Price in 2019: $US199
2011: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera
Price in 2019: $US199
2012: Ematic 6-in-1 accessory kit for Apple iPods and MP3 players
Price in 2019: $US9.07
2013: Nextbook 7″ 8GB tablet
Price in 2019: $US208.08
2014: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV
Price in 2019: $US79.99
2015: Apple iPad Mini 2 16GB
Price in 2019: $US167.71
2016: Google Chromecast
Price in 2019: $US35
2017: Google Chromecast
Price in 2019: $US35
2018: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV
Price in 2019: $US79.99
2019: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV
Price in 2019: $US79.99
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.