Walmart, Best Buy, Patagonia and other retailers and restaurants are giving their employees time off to vote on Election Day

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Walmart store associates get three paid hours for voting if the timing of their shifts don’t otherwise allow for it.

As Election Day draws closer, more companies are making public commitments to giving their employees time off to vote.

More than 600 companies have joined the “Time to Vote” movement, which aims to increase voter turnout by giving workers flexibility to cast their ballots.

Here are the retailers and restaurant companies that have signed the pledge and shared details about their plans.

The US has one of the lowest voter turnout rates among developed countries. According to the Pew Research Centre, 56% of those who were eligible to vote cast their ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Though there may be a number of reasons for citizens not voting, a growing number of companies are joining a movement that’s aiming to ensure that work schedules and demands are not among them come November 3.

Through the “Time to Vote” campaign, a nonpartisan movement begun by the business community, more companies are making public commitments to giving their employees time to vote.

More than 600 companies have joined the movement so far.

Here are the retailers and restaurant companies that have added their name to the list and shared specific plans about how they’re empowering their employees to vote:

Patagonia has said it will close its stores, offices, and distribution centres for Election Day, as it did in 2016 and 2018. It’s encouraging other companies to do the same as part of the “Time to Vote” campaign.

Levi Strauss offered paid time off to all employees for Election Day in 2018, and it told The New York Times it plans to do the same for 2020.

J. Crew announced it would also join in supporting “Time to Vote,” closing all J. Crew and Madewell stores, offices, and distribution and customer service centres for the whole of Election Day.

Walmart store associates get three paid hours for voting if the timing of their shifts don’t otherwise allow for it. They have to provide a day’s notice to their supervisor, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Apple is giving retail and hourly employees up to four hours off with pay, Bloomberg reported in July.

Best Buy said it would shorten its operating hours on Election Day. This includes stores, corporate offices, field offices, and in-home installation services. It said it would also make arrangements for distribution centre and customer service employees.

Nike’s Election Day policies vary across the country, depending on the state’s voting laws. Offerings could include paid time off, a meeting-free day, or resources about mail-in ballots.

Hourly workers at Sweetgreen will get up to three hours of paid time off for Election Day or for voting early. The salad chain is also sharing resources to educate employees about the voting process, and it created a custom registration site.

