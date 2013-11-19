Wal-Mart Asks Customers To Donate Food To Its Needy Employees

A Cleveland Wal-Mart store is holding a food drive — for its own employees.

“Please donate food items so associates in need can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner,” reads a sign accompanied by several plastic bins.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported on the food drive, which has sparked outrage in the area.

“That Wal-Mart would have the audacity to ask low-wage workers to donate food to other low-wage workers — to me, it is a moral outrage,” Norma Mills, a customer at the store, told the Plain Dealer.

A company spokesman defended the food drive, telling the Plain Dealer that it is evidence that employees care about each other.

Wal-Mart has been criticised for paying low wages to its 2.2 million employees.

Last week, 50 people were arrested after protesting the retailer’s pay at a store in Los Angeles.

Wal-Mart turned a profit of $US15.7 billion last year.

