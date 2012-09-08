Layaway Is Making A Huge Comeback Because Of Walmart And Kmart

Photo: Flickr / Walmart Stores

Layaway made a comeback last year when Walmart offered it for the first time since 2006. The program allows shoppers to put an item on “hold” with a small down payment and pay for it over time.



And this year, Walmart, Kmart and Toys ‘R’ Us are making layaway easier than ever for shoppers for the holiday season.

Kmart just announced that layaway will be free at its stores. Walmart reduced fees to $5 from $15 this week. And Toys ‘R’ Us is waiving the normal $10 fee until October 31st.

The Orlando Sentinel talked to Kathy Grannis at the National Retail Federation about why layaway is appealing:

“With one in seven consumers already using 80 per cent of their credit limit, layaway has become a popular option for shoppers around the holidays, said Kathy Grannis, spokeswoman for the National Retail Federation.

“Layaway appeals to all kinds of shoppers,” Grannis said. “Whether it’s those living paycheck to paycheck that can’t afford the interest payments when shopping with a credit card or the parent who just doesn’t want their snooping children to find their gifts in the house before the holidays.”‘

