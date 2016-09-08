Walmart built the 'twin towers' out of Coca-Cola drinks

Walmart is under fire for using packages of soda cans as a tribute to 9-11 ahead of the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the US.

A Florida Walmart arranged the packages to look like the twin towers, according to a photo tweeted by shopper

Shawn Richard on Monday.

“We stopped and stared at it like, oh my god,” Richard told BuzzFeed News, which first reported on the display. “Nobody seemed to be noticing it, it wasn’t very crowded, and I got the feeling that it had just been assembled. So we took some pics and went on our way.”

A printed sign hangs above the display advertising Walmart’s rollback prices for the soft drinks. Another sign hanging above the display reads “We will never forget” with a photo of the twin towers and the logos for Walmart and Coca-Cola.

All of the sodas that are part of the display are Coca-Cola products. Coca-Cola and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The display was criticised on Twitter as insensitive and exploitive.

@online_shawn @Walmart Walmart, this is disgusting and unacceptable. I will not be shopping in your stores again.

— Eric Kabakoff (@erickabakoff) September 6, 2016

@online_shawn @JMoneyMC this is one of the lamest things I’ve ever seen

— Nitro Rad (@NitroRad) September 6, 2016

@online_shawn Is that real?! Dear God, tell me that isn’t real.

— Vagenda of Manocide (@librarianatrix) September 7, 2016

@online_shawn Please tell me this is fake. Just tell me it’s fake even if it’s not so I can sleep well tonight “knowing” this isn’t real.

— Andrew Cannizzaro (@ajc340) September 6, 2016

NOW WATCH: We tried the Costco food court and it totally blew us away



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.