A Boat Builder From Monaco Is Revolutionizing The Yacht Industry

Photo: courtesy Wally Yachts
Yachts are getting boring.While they are opulent, luxurious, and relaxing, radical innovation seems to have passed the industry by in some respects.
But one boatyard in the south of France is looking to change all of that. Called Wally, the company is the vision of Luca Bassani Antivari, an Italian who became dissatisfied with yachts that he could buy from shipyards.
In 1989, he built a yacht to his own exacting specifications and in 1994, Wally was born.
The company started off with sailing yachts but has now expanded to build some of the most incredible ships anywhere on the water. And the concepts they have in the pipeline should make yacht builders reconsider the status quo once again.
Antivari's concepts, like advanced, composite materials, easy handling, and a flush deck were revolutionary in the yachting industry.
Over the next seven years, Wally introduced numerous innovations, including an 80-foot yacht that could be controlled by just one person.
In 2001, the company entered the motor yacht business with one of the most radical ships ever commissioned: The Wally 118.
Full carbon fibre construction and massive power made this an unreal ship to be onboard. It also looked fit for a super villain.
And it has some amazing concepts up its sleeve for the future. The Wally//Ace uses a unique hull design to fit far more living area than any other yacht its size.
Something that will require a crew is the Wally//WHY. In a partnership with Hermes, Wally has devised this radical mega yacht concept.
The WHY is a totally new concept for a luxury yacht. The sheer width of the stern is something far out of left field and isn't seen on yachts today.
Yes, Wally Yachts are incredibly expensive. But these developments make for ships unlike anything else on the water.
And recently, they have expanded into the world of skiing with these specially made carbon fibre skis.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.