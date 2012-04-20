A Boat Builder From Monaco Is Revolutionizing The Yacht Industry

Photo: courtesy Wally Yachts

Yachts are getting boring.While they are opulent, luxurious, and relaxing, radical innovation seems to have passed the industry by in some respects.



But one boatyard in the south of France is looking to change all of that. Called Wally, the company is the vision of Luca Bassani Antivari, an Italian who became dissatisfied with yachts that he could buy from shipyards.

In 1989, he built a yacht to his own exacting specifications and in 1994, Wally was born.

The company started off with sailing yachts but has now expanded to build some of the most incredible ships anywhere on the water. And the concepts they have in the pipeline should make yacht builders reconsider the status quo once again.

