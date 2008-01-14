Wallstrip Host Lindsay Campbell Leaving Show, Staying With CBS

Lindsay Campbell, the face (and voice, and much of the brains) of Wallstrip, is leaving the Web video show. But she’ll stay with the same employer: Lindsay has a new job at CBS Interactive, which bought the finance/stock show last May. This makes sense: At the time of the CBS deal, the conventional wisdom was that Quincy Smith had purchased the show in part to secure Lindsay’s services for future projects.

Lindsay hasn’t told us what she’s going to be doing, but we expect to learn soon: Look for an announcement from the site Monday morning. We do know who’s replacing her: Julie Alexandria, a NYC-based actress who’s guest-hosted for Wallstrip before. We can attest that Julie is smart and capable, which is good a thing, since she has some talented shoes to fill.

Update: NewTeeVee’s Liz Gannes says Lindsay, along with Wallstrip producers Adam Elend and Jeff Marks, will be working on something called Moblogic.tv.



