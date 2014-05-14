These People Thought They Were Getting A Driving Ticket -- What The Cops Actually Gave Them Was Way Better

Drivers in Quincy, California were having a rough day last month, when police officers began pulling people over for a mysterious driving violation.

One after another, the police asked drivers if they’d heard of vehicle code 339472.

Nobody had any idea what they were talking about.

And this woman was particularly worried she was about to get a ticket.

Fortunately, the police had something different in mind.

That’s because vehicle code 339472 is a made-up law for “driving without ice cream,” and the stops were organised by the Unilever brand Wall’s Ice Cream.

Here’s how people reacted when they found out they were off the hook:

Here’s the video Wall’s Ice Cream made capturing its attempt to help people take life a little less seriously:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.