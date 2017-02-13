8 of the best wallets you can buy for under $40 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Whether you’re carrying cash, cards, or both, it’s important for everyone to have a quality wallet.

Wallets are important; they’re one of the few things (along with your wallet and keys), that you carry with you almost everywhere you go.

Since you end up spending so much time with your wallet, it makes sense to take the time to find one that you really like.

We’ve collected some of our favourite wallets that cost under AUD$40, so you’ll be able to get a new wallet and still have money to fill it with.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.