8 of the best wallets you can buy for under $40 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Whether you’re carrying cash, cards, or both, it’s important for everyone to have a quality wallet.
Wallets are important; they’re one of the few things (along with your wallet and keys), that you carry with you almost everywhere you go.
Since you end up spending so much time with your wallet, it makes sense to take the time to find one that you really like.
We’ve collected some of our favourite wallets that cost under AUD$40, so you’ll be able to get a new wallet and still have money to fill it with.
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.
My Dad has been a wallet minimalist as long as I've known him -- for Father's Day my sister and I used to colour rubber bands for him, and they would become his 'wallets' for as long as they would hold.
I got him the Wally Micro for his birthday last year and so far he has been a big fan.
If you're looking for a minimalist wallet that still has enough space for both cards and cash, this slim piece from Dopp is a great option.
If you're looking for an affordable bifold, this Columbia wallet comes with tons of space for everything you might need to fit in your pockets.
Columbia Men's Catherine Creek RFID Extra Capacity Slimfold Wallet, $32.56, available at Amazon.
With RFID blocking built in, this front pocket wallet from Dockers is simple and safe.
Dockers RFID Blocking Magnetic Front Pocket Wallet, $26.05, available at Amazon.
If you normally only travel with cards, this DASH wallet will slim down your pockets quite a bit.
Dash Co. RFID Blocking Slim Travel Wallet, $22.14, available at Amazon.
In addition to making tough winter gear for workers, Carhartt also makes a solid wallet.
This one comes with a bottle opener built in, so you're never scrounging to crack open open a bottle again.
Carhartt Men's Long Neck Wallet With Bottle Opener Money Clip, $39.10, available at Amazon.
The makers of the ubiquitous backpack also make a fine wallet. Available in a ton of differing colours, it's an easy one to match to your personal style.
Herschel Supply Co. Men's Charlie Card Holder, $26.05, available at Amazon.
Another handsome leather bifold from the makers of your favourite boots.
Timberland Men's Blix Slimfold Wallet, $123.45, available at Amazon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.