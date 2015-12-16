This wallet can charge your phone.

Pocket: The Supercharged Wallet, can charge two devices at the same time. It can charge an iPhone up to 50%, and a Galaxy S6 up 36% — enough to get you to an outlet.

It’s designed by Phorce, a company that makes “smart bags” that charge your devices, and is about the size of a smartphone.

The wallet is currently on Kickstarter and is expected to sell for $99 this summer, should it meet its $200,000 goal.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

