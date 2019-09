Dealbreaker is reporting a unconfirmed rumour that Wallace Shawn, perhaps best known for has role as Mr. Hall in Clueless, is set to play Lloyd Blankfein in the Too Big To Fail movie.



Read the full story, including other alleged casting names, at Dealbreaker >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.