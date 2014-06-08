Wallabies Win Fifth Consecutive Game, Dominating France 50-23

Photo: Chris Hyde/ Getty

The Wallabies showed the intensity and force they had promised to dominate Les Blues in the three-Test opener with a convincing 50-23 win in front of a crowd of 33,718 at Suncorp Stadium last night.

A disappointing first-minute injury to new skipper Stephen Moore didn’t unsettle the Aussies as vice-captain Adam Ashley-Cooper and Michael Hooper took the reigns of the side that scored four tries in the first half to lead 29-9 at the break.

Israel Folau’s first game against the French gave them a performance to remember with a brilliant try in the 19th minute that caused a domino effect for Australia’s try scoring.

The French tried a comeback, scoring two late-game tries to close what could have been a much larger margin, but the Wallabies strong start ensured a comfortable lead.

The win is the fifth in a row for the Wallabies, a feat not achieved since 2008, and the largest margin against France since 1990.

Update: The Guardian reports Stephen Moore, has been ruled out for the rest of the year. The captain has been told he will need a knee reconstruction to mend a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and medial ligament.

Read more here.

