Wallabies Will Face Off Against France Tonight With Aggression And Intensity

Stephen Moore leads the Wallabies during a training session in Gold Coast. Photo: Chris Hyde/ Getty

Heading into the opening French Test tonight the Wallabies will hope to break a first game losing streak, having lost their first test of the year for the last three years.

But first time skipper Stephen Moore says the team isn’t concerned with the statistic, are prepared, and plan to “keep it fairly simple and go out with plenty of aggression and plenty of intensity”.

Former test playmaker Matt Giteau agrees the boys will have to prove their worth from kick-off if they want to win against the strong French side.

“With the French team, you know what to expect,” Giteau said. “They are going to be strong up front. They have also got a lot of brilliant backs.”

“If they can get a physical edge on you [early]… you are in for a long night. The biggest thing is to not try and match that but try to impose yourself some way,” Giteau said.

Tonight’s Test will be the 43rd meeting between the Wallabies and France, with the tourists having only won on four occasions on Australia soil.

