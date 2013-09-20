Wallabies Star James O'Connor Dropped Indefinitely Over 'Drunken Incident' In Airport

Getty / Paul Kane

Star Australian rugby union player James O’Connor has been dropped indefinitely from the Wallabies squad after an investigation into an alleged drunken incident at Perth Airport last weekend.

O’Connor will not be joining the squad in Sydney when it assembles tomorrow to prepare for a trip to South Africa and Argentina for Rugby Championship Tests.

Police escorted O’Connor from the Perth terminal on Sunday after he got into an argument with crew over seating arrangements for his flight and was suspected of being drunk.

Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie, who is in his first season in charge, announced the decision in a press conference this afternoon.

O’Connor has been involved in a number of controversies, including an alleged fight in Paris involving Quade Cooper and Kurtley Beale.

During the Lions tour this year O’Connor was photographed with a fan in a burger bar in Melbourne at 4am.

McKenzie said tonight O’Connor had been warned about his behaviour and that he was not delivering on what was expected of him.

“We won’t be forced into making any decisions around his return until I’m satisfied that he can once again contribute positively to what we are trying to achieve as a group,” McKenzie said.

