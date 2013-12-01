Wallabies Finish Northern Tour On A High With 30-26 Win Over Wales

Getty/ Stu Forster

The Wallabies have pinched a nail-biting 30-26 victory over Wales at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

An early scare came with a first minute try against the Aussies, who twice fell behind by 10 point. The Australian reports vice-captain Quade Cooper said despite a few mistakes the team was “a tight unit and got away with the win”.

Point scorers included Christian Leali’ifano, Joe Tomane and Israel Folau whose stunning performance saw him equal Lote Tuqiri’s record for most tries by a Wallaby in a single year.

The fourth straight win for the Wallabies was the perfect way to finish the 2013 season but the two sides will meet again, facing off in the same pool group for the 2015 World Cup.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.