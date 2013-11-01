Wallabies Coach Sacks Captain One Day Out From A Test Against England

Getty/ Phil Walter

Just one day out from the Wallabies Test against England, coach Ewen McKenzie has stripped James Horwill of his captaincy replacing him with Ben Mowen.

The decision, which has also seen Quade Cooper named vice-captain, comes after a number of less-than-average performances from Horwill which saw him benched in games against New Zealand and Argentina.

The Daily Telegraph reports McKenzie has made no apologies for the the switch-up, saying it’s just for the week but many believe it is unlikely Horwill will return to the top job by the end of the tour.

“When you see something and think you’ll get a better outcome, you’ve got to make appropriate decisions,” the Wallabies coach said of the leadership change.

Despite now holding the most important title in Australian rugby, Mowen will not being given a pay rise by the ARU and will be earning three times less than some of his teammates, which according to The Daily Telegraph could see the star walk away from the league.

The Australian team faces England at Twickenham Stadium in London on Staurday at 2.30pm local time.

