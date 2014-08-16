Wallabies Captain: This Could Be A Good Night For Australian Rugby

Brett Hemmings/ Getty

Tonight’s Bledisloe Cup opener at ANZ Stadium is set to be a “a good night” according to Wallabies captain Michael Hooper.

Australia will seek to redeem their performance last year, which saw them lose all three games to the All Blacks, and lay the foundations for bringing home the Cup which has spent 11 years over the ditch.

The 22-year-old Aussie captain says while Kiwi captain Richie McCaw is “still right up there as a tough competitor,” Hooper, who is also an openside flanker admitted McCaw may not be the international benchmark for the position any longer.

“I think every (number) seven plays a different game. I play a different game, Richie would play a different game to guys in the past… everyone brings different things to the table.

Hooper, who is the youngest Wallabies captain in 53 years, says his side is out to win.

“If you’ve got 15 guys doing that, thinking about themselves and completing their roles really well, then we’re going to be in for a good night.”

