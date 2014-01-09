Ben Mowen Will Quit Australian Rugby After Just Seven Months As Wallabies Captain

Ben Mowen. Getty/Ian MacNicol

Wallabies and ACT Brumbies captain Ben Mowen will reportedly quit Australian rugby, seven months after making his test debut.

According to the Fairfax Media report that broke the story, Mowen wants to spend more time with his wife and daughter, free from a hectic travel schedule.

He will play out his season at the Brumbies before moving to France at the end of the year. The 29-year-old insisted he was comfortable with the decision.

“I am probably the first [Wallabies captain to be in this situation], but I’m also probably the first bloke to make his Test debut at 28 and retire at 29,” he said in the article.

“But being away for so long [with the Wallabies and the Brumbies], it was a bridge too far. It’s time to put my family first, that’s the most important thing.”

