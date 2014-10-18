Wallabies Adam Ashley-Cooper Celebrates His 100th Test Match By Dressing Up As A Cricketer

Tonight Wallabies veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper will become just the sixth Wallaby to ever play 100 test matches for Australia.

To celebrate the century Ashley-Cooper dressed up in cricket whites for the team’s pre-match photo yesterday afternoon.

Earlier in the week the centurion-to-be said the accomplishment is taking a while to sink in, saying the idea of it was still “ a little surreal.”

The Wallabies will go up against the All Blacks tonight in final Bledisloe Cup Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Despite always being tough competitors, The All Blacks could be a little more hungry for a win tonight after losing 27-25 to South Africa earlier this month – the loss cost them their 22-match winning streak.

Wallabies lock Sam Carter told ABC’s Grandstand today: “They’re obviously going to be angry coming into this game … I can’t even remember this last time they lost two games in a row.”

“It’s going to be tough up here,” he said. “We’re coming off a loss as well and we’re looking to rectify that.”

The last time New Zealand lost two games back-to-back was in 2011.

Here’s the photos of Ashley-Cooper in his whites.

Ashley-Cooper walks onto the field in cricket whites to celebrate his upcoming 100th test for the Wallabies He is given a congratulatory reception during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Suncorp Stadium Looks like Quade Cooper and others weren't in on the surprise What do you think? Does Ashely-Cooper pull off the cricketers get-up? As long as he and the Wallabies beat the Kiwis tonight, we don't mind what he wants to dress up as. Go the green and gold.

Now read: Communication Is The Key For The Wallabies Heading Into Bledisloe Cup Test Against The All Blacks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.