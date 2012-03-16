WALL STREET'S WORST NIGHTMARE: The 'Millionaire Madam' Is Getting Ready To Make A Deal

Photo: AP

She said she wouldn’t do it, but the prospect of spending years in Rikers Island would change anyone’s mind (we imagine).According to the New York Post, Anna Gristina, the alleged ‘Millionaire Madam’ who is accused of running a brothel out of an apartment building on the Upper East Side, is ready to make a deal with Manhattan prosecutors.



That presumably means she’s ready to say who her high-powered clients were.

Manhattan official corruption prosecutor Charles Linehan said that he and his team have enough information on Gristina to argue that she deserves the maximum sentence for her crimes (2 1/3 to 7 years) — so she had better bring the goods.

Not that investigators can’t find some clues as to who these clients were themselves. They’ve raided Gristina’s alleged brothel and confiscated tooth- and hair-brushes, which they consider vital evidence.

From the NY Post:

“They could potentially be used for DNA testing, hair analysis to identify people who have been using that location,” Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Roper told a judge last month, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

We had a feeling this story would just keep on giving.

