Wall Street's Brightest Minds Share Their 2013 Reads

'One of the most exciting books of 2013 was Brendan Simms' 'Europe: The Struggle for Supremacy, from 1453 to the Present' (Basic Books; 690 pages; $US35). The importance of this substantial tome rests with its core theme and thesis: per Simms, the role of the German question has formed a pivotal axis for shaping European history, politics and economics since time immemorial. As such, the juxtaposition of Germany vis-a-vis other national and state interests across Europe is so entrenched in the European identity as to create a powerful framing bias for the entire region's raison d'être. This thesis is non-trivial in the context of European financial markets and economies future. As the EU, per Simms' thesis, was created to resolve the territorial and political dilemmas posited by the German question, the likely direction for the Union's political, social and economic evolution can also be traced along the same lines. This presents us with a rather clear dichotomies of choice faced by Europe: either a German-styled federalisation, or a disorderly dissolution of the broader Union; either a German-styled acceptance of failure and painful restructuring, or a disorderly economic and fiscal decline across generations; either a German-styled ascetic monetarism, or a disorderly plethora of currencies tied to their declining economies; etc, etc, etc. None of these are fully priced in the markets to-date and none are reflected in the current institutional infrastructure of Europe. The mis-match between the political objective (the German dominance) and economic purpose of the common currency is a tip of an iceberg when it comes to the internal contradictions contained with the EU systems. Post-crisis, absorption of Germany into Europe - the original project of the Union - is now increasingly likely to turn inside-out. The corollary of Simms' thesis is that instead of a Europeanised Germany we are likely to witness a Germanised Europe. The euro crisis, serving to magnify this process by increasing the relative importance of Germany in the euro area economy and decision-making, is only the beginning of end of this process that, per Simms, started some 560 years ago.'

-- Constantin Gurdgiev, adjunct professor of finance at Trinity College, Dublin and University College, Dublin

