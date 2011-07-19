The Most Powerful Nerds On Wall Street

Algorithmic-based, tech driven trading is huge on Wall Street now and to that end, Institutional Investor has compiled a list of the “Tech 50,” the players in financial tech that could potentially be the most “disruptive” to the industry at large.



II calls them “disrupters” because they’re changing the way Wall Street does business.

We’ve selected the Wall Streeters on II’s list, most of whom are quants.

The rest are pioneers of financial technology in some way.

They’re all profiting in the finance world by using new technology.

David Mechner Title: Co-Founder and Chief Executive Office, Pragma Securities Why he's on the list: A former quant trader and maths professor at NYU, Mechner's revolutionary idea to merge diverse trading strategies and sell software that made quant trading more available has left a mark on financial technology worldwide. Institutional Investor Rank: 47

Brad Peterson Title: Chief Information Officer, Charles Schwab Why he's on the list: Peterson's long tenure with Schwab began in in 1996, when he developed the firm's original internet trading platform, was interrupted during the early 'aughts' when he left the firm, eventually taking a position with eBay, and picked up again when he returned to Schwab to pick up the thread of Schwab's growing online trading business. And not only is Peterson bringing Schwab trading to customers via iPhone and Android apps, he's doing it with new employees that he's poached from Google and... eBay. Institutional Investor Rank: 44

Kenneth Marlin Title: Managing Partner, Marlin & Associates Why he's on the list: NYC-based Marline has been using the internet to make Marlin & Associates an international trading organisation and he's been diversifying the company's portfolio utilising technology that is available to all but has been a boon to Marlin. Institutional Investor Rank: 43

Stewart Macbeth Title: General Manager, Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. Why he's on the list: Macbeth has taken a modern-day vulgarity; 'credit default swaps,' and made a tidy fortune by re-valuing them with an online exchange repository for derivatives trading. And Macbeth sees an even brighter future for his modern-day, virtual agora for equities. Institutional Investor Rank: 36

David Gershon Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SuperDerivatives Why he's on the list: A veteran of Barclays trading desks, Gershon has honed his knowledge of foreign exchange options, and has created a benchmarking system online for such products with the technology behind SuperDerivatives. Institutional Investor Rank: 34

Philip Weisberg Title: Chief Executive Officer, FXalliance Why he's on the list: Weisberg has created an online metric for demystifying the choices behind trades and giving the people who make them a new platform on which to do so. And by allowing clients to see the functionality of those trades, Weisberg has grown FXalliance into a business that handles an average $100 billion in trading revenue... daily. Institutional Investor Rank: 33

Peter Carr Title: Global Head of Market modelling, Morgan Stanley Why he's on the list: In addition to having been a pioneer of quant trading and a PhD. in finance from UCLA, Carr also runs a maths institute at NYU and is making millions for Morgan Stanley after seven years running the quant shop at Bloomberg. Institutional Investor Rank: 32

Howard Lutnick Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BGC Partners Why he's on the list: Lutnick's inter-dealer brokerage service is a descendant of Cantor Fitzgerald and manages $1 billion in proprietary technology that ties together a very lucrative web of clients and 75 different trading products. Institutional Investor Rank: 31

Ron Levi Title: Chief Operating Officer, GFI Group Why he's on the list: The famously quiet Levi has helped to turn GFI into a one-stop shop for any clients' online trading needs, from research to execution to matching. And the company claims to see a brighter future as the Internet's possibilities grow exponentially.

Institutional Investor Rank: 29



Richard McVey Title: Chief Executive Officer, MarketAxess Holdings Why he's on the list: McVey took Morgan Stanley's early foray into e-finance public and his now watching with great satisfaction as MarketAxess trades at over $20 a share.

Institutional Investor Rank: 28



Peter Bernard Title: Chief Risk Officer, D.E. Shaw & Co. Why he's on the list: Being the CRO of a quant-based house like D.E. Shaw is an almost surefire way to get a ranking on this list, but what Bernard has done in the position has solidified his stature as he commenced an aggressive use of tech to quantify volatility in a world of constant stress tests.

Institutional Investor Rank: 26



Lee Olesky Title: Chief Executive Officer, Tradeweb Why he's on the list: 14 years after launching Tradeweb, Olesky has become a public figure in the world of e-finance and is now enjoying a role outside his company as a major voice in Washington DC, where he is a regular presence before Congress advocating on behalf of the industry he's helped to create.

Institutional Investor Rank: 25



Nick Rudenstine Title: Custody and Clearing Business Executive, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Why he's on the list: Rudenstine is JP Morgan's 'Man Behind the Man' in the treasury and securities services group. The job of running Custody and Clearing under former CFO Michael Cavanaugh puts Rudenstine in charge of making major infrastructure decisions for the $7.4 billion business that Jamie Dimon reportedly keeps a ver close eye on.

Institutional Investor Rank: 24



Gregory Tusar Title: Americas Head of Electronic Trading, Goldman Sachs Group Why he's on the list: Since coming to Goldman in 2000, after the firm spent $7 billion to buy out Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, where Tusar was CEO, the 41 year old executive has made Goldman's online presence more and more potent as it seeks to modernize its algorithms and serve the growing list of roughly 120 million trades that the company executes every day.

Institutional Investor Rank: 18



Robert Goldstein Title: Head, BlackRock Solutions Why he's on the list: BlackRock Solutions was created at the turn of the century in order to capitalise ont he firm's proprietary trading technology. Last year, under the management of Goldstein, 'BRS' constituted 5% of BlackRock's entire business.

Institutional Investor Rank: 16



Shawn Edwards Title: Chief Technology Officer, Bloomberg Why he's on the list: While Edwards' resume is an impressive one, full of high profile stints throughout Wall Street, his inclusion on this list is most assuredly due to the role that he currently holds; CTO of Bloomberg, one of the most powerful jobs in the world of financial technology.

Institutional Investor Rank: 15



Dan Mathisson Title: Head of Advanced Execution Services, Credit Suisse Why he's on the list: Since coming to Credit Suisse in 2001 after leaving the legendary quant training academy that is D.E. Shaw, Mathisson has made his new home a major player in the world of technology-based platform trading.

Institutional Investor Rank: 12



Seth Merrin Title: Chief Executive Officer, Liquidnet Holdings Why he's on the list: Merrin is the Bad Boy of international financial trading and has questioned every major move in the industry while simultaneously running a holding company that manages accounts of 640 firms that manage a combined total of $12 trillion.

Institutional Investor Rank: 11



Jon Robson Title: President of Enterprise, Thomson Reuters Why he's on the list: Apparently not content to manage the institution that is Thomson Reuters, Robson intends to modernize his company's financial technology platform by introducing a new 'data cloud' service called Elektron that Robson says will have an interface similar to an 'App Store.'

Institutional Investor Rank: 9



Robert Greifeld Title: Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq OMX Group Why he's on the list: Greifeld has been the acquisitions king of Nasdaq in his eight years as CEO, picking up trading houses throughout America and internationally, creating a business that has $150 million in revenue.

Institutional Investor Rank: 8



