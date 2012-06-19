Meet Wall Street's Most Eligible Bachelorettes

Last week, we introduced you to the most eligible bachelors on Wall Street and now we have our first-ever most eligible bachelorettes list.
And you should know, this is not a list based solely on good looks and a great job.
These women come from a variety of different backgrounds and live around the world. They’re active in their communities volunteering and have cool interests and hobbies.
This list is also based off of reader nominations.
* If you would like to nominate someone to be considered on a future list, please send an email to [email protected]
Firm: Three Ocean Partners
Occupation: Marketing Director
Location: New York
Bio: She has been with Three Ocean Partners LLC as Marketing Director since the inception of the firm. Her previous experience includes working in Marketing and Business Development at Harbinger Capital Partners. She began her career as an Event Planner for Affiliated Managers Group in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts, according to her bio.
A source tells us that she was a semi-finalist in Miss Massachusetts USA.
She graduated with honours from the University of Massachusetts where she studied psychology and sociology.
Firm: OAO Promsvyazbank
Occupation: Junior Fixed Income Sales
Location: Moscow
Bio: We're told by a source that Tselinina is 'very nice, normal and modest... just great girl happens look like Angelina Jolie.'
According to another source, Tselinina has done some modelling in the past, too.
Her previous finance experience includes working as a principal officer in risk management at ZAO Raiffeisenbank and she holds a degree in Applied Maths and Physics from Moscow State Industrial University, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Firm: Marshall Wace
Occupation: Investor Relations
Location: New York
Bio: Her previous work experience includes working in PR at Christies, equity derivatives sales trading at Tradition, equity derivatives and fixed income at Morgan Stanley, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She is also a supporter of the Alzheimer's Association and even ran in the New York City Marathon with her brother for the organisation.
She graduated from the University of St. Andrews.
Location: New York
Bio: Akkineni holds a degree in computer science and produces trading and risk analytics systems.
According to a source, she is a photographer in her spare time doing everything from weddings to portraits and landscapes. Some of her travel shots have been featured as finalists for the National Geographic Photo of the Year awards and one of her collections was exhibited at a prestigious art gallery in Chelsea.
She also does modelling, acting and produces her own short films, the source told Business Insider.
Firm: Lightbank
Occupation: Principal (venture capital)
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Bio: In 2010, Levine joined Chicago-based technology investment firm Lightbank -- an early-stage venture fund created by Groupon co-founders that has invested in 40 tech companies since its inception.
Prior to Lightbank, she was a technology investment banking senior associate at Robert W. Baird. Before that, she spent several years working for Motorola in a number of different roles, according to her bio.
She earned her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in physics, cum laude, from Duke University and holds an MBA with honours from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Firm: Goldman Sachs
Occupation: Vice President (tech & media)
Location: New York
Bio: A source says Milonopoulos is the 'life of any party' adding that she has an 'infectious laugh' and is a 'down to earth person.'
According to our source, Milonopolous is a huge baseball fan and she even did a stint in sports journalism covering junior hockey teams.
Before her career in i-banking, she lived in Bosnia post-war. While she was there, she conceptualized ways to help women who lost their husbands get out of poverty through micro-credit.
'Liz prioritizes being as good at her job as she can be and spending whatever is left of her time with friends and family. She does find time to play UNO with AIDS victims on Saturday mornings though,' the source said.
She graduated from Boston College and Columbia Business School.
Firm: Ernst & Young
Occupation: Consultant (She's also a lawyer)
Location: New York
Bio: McPartland moved to New York from Texas. She currently works at Ernst & Young as a consultant for a bank client, according to a source.
'She loves it up there in NYC, but we miss her smiling face and super blonde hair big time here in Texas,' the source said.
We're told that she is hardworking, hysterical and positive and she really loves her dog Atticus.
She studied at Southern Methodist University.
Firm: Citigroup
Occupation: Associate (foreign exchange)
Location: New York
Bio: A friend of Williams said that she's 'a down to earth, fun, smart and ambitious lady from Beaumont Texas.'
Outside of Citi, she sits on the board of Motivation Opportunity Viability Experience (M.O.V.E.), a high school mentorship program in Manhattan. She has served as MOVE's Co-Director of class programs for three years. She is also an alum and supporter of the Management Leadership for Tomorrow and Sponsors for Educational Opportunity.
'She is such a doll and so fun to be around,' a source told Business Insider.
She graduated from Rice University with a bachelor's degree in political science with honours, according to her LinkedIn.
Firm: Ares Management (ARCC)
Occupation: Associate, Private Debt Group
Location: New York
Bio: Irene joined Ares in August 2010 in the Private Debt Group and serves as an Associate. Prior to joining Ares, she was a Senior Associate in the Economic & Valuation Services group at KPMG LLP, where she focused on debt restructuring and loan portfolio valuation for private equity and financial services companies.
She also serves on the Board of Directors for Harlem-based non-profit, Northside centre for Child Development, where she is the youngest board member by over a decade, and serves on the Finance Committee,' a source tells Business Insider.
She holds a BA in finance from Rutgers.
