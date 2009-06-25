Wall Street's Marketing Campaign To Fight "Populist Overreaction"

Perhaps some bankers got wind of the financial advisor who was kidnapped and tortured by his clients, cause there’s a major marketing push underway to fight populist overreaction against Wall Street:



Bloomberg: In memos of confidential meetings with top financial executives, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said it began this month the “execution phase” of the operation, which pledges to “embrace change” and accountability. The plan targets policy makers and the media in New York, London, Washington and Brussels and calls for a “city-by-city, grass roots” approach.

The securities industry “must be perceived as part of the solution, which will allow it to better defend against populist overreaction,” the documents, prepared for a June 17 meeting of SIFMA’s board, said.

The board meeting minutes and staff-written papers, obtained by Bloomberg News, outline the program crafted by polling, lobbying and public relations companies paid at least $85,000 a month. Read the whole thing >

