Introducing Wall Street's Hottest Offspring

Photo: Guest of a Guest

These sons and daughters of Wall Street’s finest are well on their way to becoming the next generation of hot shot career men and women.Maybe family connections got their feet in the door at prestigious firms, but they couldn’t get much further without the skills and charm these fourteen clearly exhibit. Each one has a great opportunity to hit it big in their fields of interest, which range from the world of finance, Hollywood, medicine, and beyond.



Oh, and they’re all pretty good looking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.