Introducing Wall Street's Hottest Offspring

These sons and daughters of Wall Street’s finest are well on their way to becoming the next generation of hot shot career men and women.Maybe family connections got their feet in the door at prestigious firms, but they couldn’t get much further without the skills and charm these fourteen clearly exhibit. Each one has a great opportunity to hit it big in their fields of interest, which range from the world of finance, Hollywood, medicine, and beyond.
Oh, and they’re all pretty good looking.
The daughter of former Merrill Lynch, and current CIT Group CEO John Thain, Nicole is a 25 year-old graduate of Yale, where she starred on the Bulldog Swim Team.
These days, Nicole is studying at INSEAD, the international business school at which her powerful father is a member of the board.
Daughter of recently the disgraced IMF chief now known as 'DSK,' Camille is a student at Columbia University and lives in an apartment on the city's Upper West Side.
Not much is known about Camille, and even less can be discovered now as her facebook, twitter, LinkedIn and Scribd pages have all been taken down in the last 3 days.
The daughter of the suddenly hyper-relevant IMF Interim Chairman John Lipsky, Elisa was born during her father's IMF posting in Chile but grew up primarily in tony Brooklyn Heights and attended private school at Dalton before moving on to Princeton.
Elisa is once again calling Brooklyn Heights home and is a contributor to Women's Wear Daily after stints at Harper's Bazaar and as the weekend gossip columnist for The New York Post.
UPDATE: Elisa is now back at Harper's BAZAAR
Eliza is Duke grad (Class of '05) and after a few years at Goldman as an analyst (first in Equity Capital Markets, later in Media & Tech), she attended business school at Columbia.
Judging by her MBA in Media (expected '11) and her internships at NBC's Oxygen network, it seems her next career move will be to move into the business side of media.
30 year-old Zoe Tananbaum is the daughter of Andrew Tananbaum, the CEO of Capital Business Credit, a factoring financial services company that he built out of a much smaller family business.
Zoe is a Harvard grad and a paradigm of the 'socially active young New York City socialite.' She is extremely active in her work with the non-profit Innocence Project in her spare time from working as Senior Analyst at Protege Partners, a NYC-based hedge fund.
The 24 year-old Deerfield Academy, and UPenn, grad was a standout squash player at both schools.
The granddaughter of famous NYC socialite Nan Kempner and daughter of Lazard-Freres Senior Partner, James Kempner, Meggie is a highly pedigreed addition to our list.
She's currently working in fashion and involved in the Wildlife Conservation Society.
This actor son of Richard Fisher, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is a Harvard-grad, and Tom Cruise look-alike, who is slowly making a name for himself in Hollywood.
Click here to see the amazing music video re-make Fisher made of the Talking Heads' song, 'This Must Be The Place.'
Being the son of one of Wall Street's most consistently successful fund managers, and the grandson of baseball Hall-of-Famer Hank Greenberg, Duncan had some choices of what to do with his life after graduating from Yale in 2008, and he chose the most noble career imaginable; business writer.
A 2001 graduate of Duke University, where her father, Morgan Stanley Chairman John Mack, is a member of the Board of Trustees and a fellow alum.
After leaving Duke, Jenna reportedly spent time abroad, living in London.
Jenna's brother Stephen owns his own graphic design studio in NYC and is the only one of John's three kids not to have attended Duke.
With his partner Robert Monteleone, Stephen is very active in local charities, having been a vocal and financial supporter of the High Line development project and AIDS treatment centres city-wide.
This lovely British actress is the daughter of 'quantitative trading' pioneer Jonathan Kinlay, a manager of numerous high volume trading funds and the former head of global modelling for Bear Stearns.
While Antonia's resume might be a little short right now, there's some heat around this blonde ingenue, and she might end up being famous.
The 29-year old attended Dartmouth College and played forward on the field hockey team.
Recently, she started a lucrative career in finance as an Equity Capital Markets Associate at Tishman Speyer.
Hank Paulson's son is going strong as a budding sports mogul in Portland, Oregon where his MLS team the Portland Timbers have a winning record this season.
The timbers success must be a nice bragging topic to his Amazing Race Season 3 partner, and wife, Heather.
'JB' is now a seasoned analyst at dad's office (we've been watching closely) and made a healthy six-figures salary last year.
His brother Alex works alongside him at the grist mill that is Goldman Sachs, and if recent rumours are true, the Blankfein boys might be at the firm longer than Lloyd.
Emma started working at Sotheby's after graduating from NYU in 2008. During her college years, Emma lined up an impressive number of internships at top galleries and auction houses including Christie's and Gagosian Gallery.
Anne Hathaway is rumoured to have followed her around to prepare for the movie, the Devil Wears Prada.
After a brief stint in Berlin, Emma is becoming a major player in the gallery art world with her PR and Sales position (Head of External Affairs) at Haunch of Venison New York, a modern art gallery owned by Christie's.
Bettina founded Prentice Art Communications three years ago and has been busy organising company events from Brooklyn to Miami.
Before that, Bettina graduated from Georgetown and headed to New York where she built her career working in the media department in galleries like Nicholas Robinson and Briggs Robinson galleries and Sotheby's, and Yvon Lambert.
Last year, Bettina wrote an article for the Huffington post, 'Breasts Barred From The Olympics,' about the ban on women in the Olympic sport of ski jumping. Read the article. She actually started a crusade to get women back in the competition.
After she graduated cum laude from Yale with a degree in psych, Zibby launched a successful writing career.
In 2004, she wrote her first novel, Off Balance, a coming-of-age story about a young woman who loses her best friend on 9/11. In total, she has published three books and written a variety of articles about motherhood and fitness.
Since she's married to Andrew Right, who is an MD for Goldman Sachs. (Sidebar: her two young sons (twins) have the privilege of (potentially) growing up to be future hot Wall Street offspring. Good luck boys!)
