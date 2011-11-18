These Guys Are Definitely Wall Street's Heroes

Thousands of Occupy Wall Street protesters descended upon Manhattan’s Financial District this morning in an attempt to march on the New York Stock Exchange.



A majority of the ire coming from this demonstration, which began in Lower Manhattan and spread nationwide with copycat movements, has been directed at Wall Street.

A pair of men in suits and ties were spotted in the massive crowd with bright signs saying “Get a Job” and “Occupy a Desk!”

They are officially being considered Wall Street’s heroes.

[via @elliottjustin]

Photo: Twitpic

