Wall Street's First Pink-Slip Party

Pink slip parties are back. The difference between this time and the tech bust? Instead of just a party, these are supposed to hook up out-of-work people, in this case Wall Streeters, with recruitment agencies and hiring employers.



FT: The event, held in a cavernous Manhattan bar in November, was a combination of work fair and speed dating. But it was a success, judging by the 500-plus banker types who had each paid $20 to charity for a neon pink wristband and the chance to meet potential employers sporting fluorescent green bracelets.

We’re impressed that the bankers still had $20. …But aren’t the employers usually the ones who are supposed to pay for these events?

