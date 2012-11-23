Sallie Krawcheck's Secret To Great Apple Pie Will Literally Get Everyone Buzzing

Sallie Krawcheck

Photo: Business Insider

Bloomberg reporter Amanda Gordon recently caught up with Wall Street’s biggest names to see what they were excitied to eat this Thanksgiving. Here’s a sample of some responses:David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital Inc.

“Cranberry sauce — not from the can, just cranberries and sugar.”



Julian Robertson, Tiger Management LLC

“Wild rice.”

Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Oysters — not shucked by me.”

Sallie Krawcheck, former Bank of America president

“I make a potato kugel — it’s basically a giant potato latke. And apple pie. The secret to a great apple pie is the crust. Do you know what the secret to a great crust is? Vodka.”

Read more at Bloomberg.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.