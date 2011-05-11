Wall Street's favourite Drugs

Photo: Dean812 via Flickr

Here’s one sign Wall Street won’t get crushed by the recent regulation attacks.The people on Wall Street are getting stronger, physically and mentally. From an informal survey of sources, we’ve learned that there’s a bit of a health craze happening on Wall Street.



People are cleansing with juices and spending more hours at the gym to get in fighting shape.

Of course, vices call. But the drugs that Wall Streeters do use regularly are often performance-enhancing drugs. Rather than brain-eating drugs like heroin and ecstasy, Wall Street turns to drugs that will make them operate at 150%.

Out of our list of the 11 most popular drugs on Wall Street, there are only 3 drugs that are considered “depressants,” (we included marijuana in that, although technically, it’s a stimulant). Most of them purport to make you sharper, smarter, and in some cases, better looking (at least in your own opinion).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.