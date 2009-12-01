Wall Street’s Excesses Caused More Deaths Among Children Than The Asian Tsunami

UNICEF has meanwhile estimated that global infant mortality has soared by 300,000 a year and will not begin to fall back to pre-financial crisis levels before 2014.



In other words, Wall Street’s financial excesses caused more deaths among children than all those killed by the tsunami that struck Southeast Asia four years ago.

Over the estimated cycle, it moreover will produce twice the total estimated death count for Rwanda, Darfur, and the Balkans combined.

