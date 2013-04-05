Wall Street Expects The Dow To Climb Another 879 Points

Wall Street’s top equity strategists typically don’t offer a price target for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Rather they opt to predict the direction of the S&P 500.



However, it’s possible to derive an implied target for the Dow based on analysts’ forecasts for the Dow’s constituents.

Stock market guru Laszlo Birinyi does just that.

“Using major analysts’ price targets, Wall Street now expects the DJIA to rise 5.6% to 15,485 over the next twelve months,” says Birinyi. “This compares to a previous target of 14,570 as of December 31st.”

The Dow closed at 14,606 today.

Here’s the raw data Birinyi uses.

Ticker Sense

