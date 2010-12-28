Check Out This Crochet Makeover Of Wall Street's Famous Bull

Polish artist Agata Oleksiak, aka Crocheted Olek, pointed her hooks and needles on Wall Street’s bull (via Animal New York).



She told HFA (Happy Famous Artists) that her work was undone in all of two hours.

She took to twitter earlier today wishing her followers “a Happy Bullish 2011”.

Olek told CNN her work was in tribute to the sculptor Arturo di Modica, who created the bull and placed it, without permission, in front of the NYSE in 1989.

