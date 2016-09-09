What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It has been a big week for Wall Street dealmakers, with a flurry of high-profile mergers and acquisitions announced in the past 24 hours.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise sold its software business in an $8.8 billion deal, and Liberty Global bought motorsport racing company Formula One.

Michael Dell once again defied the naysayers, and closed the largest technology acquisition in history, the $65 billion purchase of EMC. Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, slammed the deal.

Goldman Sachs has made a change at the top of its equity trading business, appointing a new

cohead of global equities trading and execution services.

Business Insider was first to report on Wednesday on a raft of earlier changes in the securities division, with the bank naming a new cohead of fixed income, currency and commodity sales, a new global head of prime services, and two new coheads of Americas equity sales.

Elsewhere in finance news, we went inside a Wall Street innovation lab set up to “reshape the entire work experience,” and Funding Circle “basically halved” US lending volumes at the start of the year.

In markets news, crude oil is spiking after the biggest inventory drop in nearly two decades, everything has changed for the Fed, and this is why “peak auto” is no reason to panic.

Apple didn’t give Wall Street analysts many surprises at its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launch on Wednesday. The phones’ features, particularly the removal of the traditional earphone jack in place of wireless AirPods, had been leaked and widely covered before the unveiling. Here’s what Wall Street is saying about the big event.

Lastly, there’s a 20%-50% chance we’re inside the matrix and reality is just a simulation, according to Bank of America.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

MOYNIHAN: ‘If somebody has better ideas about how to manage our company, we’re all ears’ — Bank of America’s message to activist investors: Bring it.

Elizabeth Warren and other US senators are going after Aetna for leaving Obamacare — US senators have some questions for health insurance giant Aetna.

DRAGHI: It isn’t our fault banks aren’t making money — ECB president Mario Draghi says that European banks should not blame all their problems on the negative interest rates imposed on the eurozone by the central bank, arguing that its NIRP will, in the end, have a positive impact on the balance sheets of banks.

Here’s what the Fed’s latest report had to say about the only 2 things that matter — For the Federal Reserve, really only two things matter right now: wages and inflation.

There’s a new Tesla bear on Wall Street — He’s late to the party, but Cowen and Company analyst Jeffrey Osborne has initiated coverage of Tesla, with an initial underperform rating and a bearish $160 target price.

The ‘ghost fleet’ of cargo ships with nowhere to go is going to hurt a lot of US companies — Hanjin Shipping, the largest cargo shipping firm in South Korea, has filed for bankruptcy protection and the move has stranded a good portion of its fleet.

Japan’s sex problem is setting up a ‘demographic time bomb’ — and it could be spreading — For 25 years, the country has seen falling fertility rates coincide with widespread ageing, a worrisome trend that has now reached a critical mass known as a “demographic time bomb.”

The 10 most luxurious first-class plane cabins in the world — One of the best parts about having expendable money has to be flying in style.

