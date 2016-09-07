What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Monday at the G-20 summit in China to cooperate on oil and to create a “working group” to stabilise markets.

And according to some, the Russia-Saudi oil cooperation is a sign of “extreme economic duress.”

In deal news, Canadian pipeline company Enbridge is buying Houston-based Spectra Energy, Bayer sweetened the pot in an offer to buy Monsanto, and GE dropped $1.4 billion on two 3D-printing companies.

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs asked all its interns about their habits, hopes, and dreams — here are their answers.

Here’s a definitive breakdown of the sorry state of investment banking, and here’s a chart that should strike fear into traders everywhere.

The days of swashbuckling hedge fund managers are over, and the world of finance is entering a “Twilight Zone.” And here’s how one hedge fund manager missed out on the “Big Short.”

Barclays nabbed another senior JP Morgan banker for a big role, and one of the most powerful women on Wall Street is the second person in New York to have this cutting-edge medical procedure.

“Uber for truckers” Cargomatic burned through $15 million as it quietly pivoted away from being a tech company. Here’s everything we expect Apple to announce Wednesday. And here are 14 movies coming out soon that are surefire Oscar contenders.

Lastly, here’s the definitive ranking of the 30 best universities in the world.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Get ready for the ‘return of volatility’ — With Labour Day behind us and summer unofficially over, markets should get busy again.

The ‘Hamptons Effect’ is set to send this group of stocks surging into the year end — The “Hamptons Effect” has little to do with the housing market or even with the Hamptons.

LARRY SUMMERS: Janet Yellen just made a call that could tarnish her legacy at the Fed — Larry Summers is worried about Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen.

EL-ERIAN: The New York Jets need to avoid this ‘maddening tendency’ to be successful in 2016 — In theory, this could be a solid year for the Jets.

Here’s why healthcare costs seem as if they’re skyrocketing — Healthcare costs are actually growing at the slowest rate in decades.

The most important sector of the US economy grew at its slowest pace in 6 years — Growth in the US service sector slowed to a six-year low in August, according to the Institute of Supply Management.

Citi: Central banks are only helping the rich — and it ‘isn’t worth the benefit’ — The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank’s policies of low interest rates have increased economic inequality across the West, made the rich richer, and hurt pensions.

Morgan Stanley’s top stock strategist has 4 reasons the stock market is going a lot higher — Morgan Stanley’s Adam Parker is bullish, and he has a few reasons.

The 5 most high-tech trucks on the market — You don’t have to settle on innovation when it comes to buying a pick-up truck.

