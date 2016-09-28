What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Win McNamee/Getty Images Donald Trump speaks at the first presidential debate.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off on Monday in the first of three presidential debates before Election Day on November 8.

Here are the key headlines for finance and markets:

In Wall Street news, Wells Fargo may claw back some of CEO John Stumpf’s compensation. That news follows a poll that found that 86% of Americans think the Wells Fargo’s CEO should resign.

Deutsche Bank shares fell to a record low. Retail brokers have a $22 trillion opportunity ahead of them. And iconic hedge fund manager Perry Capital is reportedly closing its flagship fund.

Disney is thinking about bidding on Twitter. Here’s why that makes sense. And here’s AOL chief Tim Armstrong on the ‘concerning’ Yahoo hack and how he’s convincing workers not to leave post-acquisition.

AppLovin, a 115 employee, profitable startup that never raised money from VCs, sold itself for $1.4 billion.

Oil’s plunging as expectations for any OPEC deal begin to sputter, and Chesapeake shares are crashing after one of Carl Icahn’s guys resigned from the company’s board.

Lastly, h

ere’s how the super rich buy mega-yachts.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

UBS: These 6 housing markets around the world are closest to a bubble — Vancouver’s housing market is more likely to be in a bubble than any other major city in the world, according to UBS Wealth Management.

‘Many clients have asked us for a Big Short-type trade regarding China’ — China’s debt is so huge that some investors are wondering if they can do a “Big Short” trade on it, akin to the counter-intuitive bets placed against mortgages prior to the 2008 credit meltdown in the US.

A legendary Morgan Stanley banker reveals what’s required to get ahead on Wall Street — Over his 40-year banking career, James Runde learned that being just as smart and hard working as his colleagues isn’t enough.

The most active part of the US economy is sending ‘mixed signals’ — Markit Economics reported a jump in service-sector activity during September, although new orders and hiring slowed.

Goldman Sachs’ top Southeast Asia investment banker to leave — Goldman Sachs’ head of investment banking division in Southeast Asia, Michael Smith, is set to leave the bank after a two decade stint in the banking industry.

Consumer confidence surges to post-recession high — Consumer confidence just surged to its highest level since the recession.

Stephen Curry and Under Armour still can’t break Nike’s basketball dominance — Following the success of the Golden State Warriors and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, sales of Under Armour’s Curry shoe line and basketball products surged and had people wondering if Nike’s decades-long dominance in the market was starting to erode.

11 fall clothing and style hacks every guy should know — Fall is a time of uncertain weather and uncertain clothing needs.

