What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Wall Street dealmakers used to be sent to Hong Kong or London to win new business. Now they’re being sent to Seattle, Atlanta, and Denver.

Business Insider took a look at Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Citigroup’s plans to do more business with midsize companies in regional centres across the US, outside the traditional hubs like New York, Houston, and San Francisco.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange, commonly known as the CBOE, is reportedly in talks to buy Kansas-based Bats Global Markets, and Credit Suisse has been firing staff in New York over the past few weeks.

Leon Cooperman, the hedge fund manager who was charged Wednesday with insider trading, said at an event Thursday that he might consider closing his firm if the charges become too much of a distraction.

“If you’re 73 and don’t give a sh– what it costs you and your reputation is important, basically you’ll defend yourself to the end,” he said.

Things are looking up for Wall Street, and w

e’ve got the ranking that every investment bank cares about.

And here’s Edith Cooper, head of human capital management for Goldman Sachs, on why the bank

is encouraging employees to talk about race at work.

Jawbone, the richly valued maker of wearable gadgets and wireless speakers, appears to be on increasingly shaky financial footing. And Facebook has been inflating one of its video-viewing metrics.

Twitter stock has skyrocketed by more than 20% after CNBC reported

that the company was moving closer to a sale and that Google and Salesforce were among the interested suitors.

Here’s one overlooked reason why it makes total sense for Salesforce to buy Twitter.

Saudi Arabia has proposed a major compromise to its rival, and The Bank of England has warned

that the expansion of debt in the Chinese economy was a risk to financial stability.

Oil is plummeting after getting hit with a one-two punch, and OPEC’s weakest members have hit their “reckoning point.”

Lastly, here are t

he 10 best business class airlines in the world.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Bond traders are stuck in the past – Despite the rise of the internet, smart phones and Pokemon Go, most fixed income markets have done an excellent job of shunning technology and remaining true to their unstructured, OTC origins.

A European banking dynasty made another big move on Wall Street – Rothschild & Co., one of the oldest banks in the UK, has made another big move in the US.

The job market isn’t as strong as you think – The labour market is doing great, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says.

What happened to transparency for investors? – Right now, Congress is celebrating its affirmation of House Resolution 835, which, in an almost unanimous vote, garnered 385 yeas and four nays.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMPLIANCE CHIEF: ‘I need at least another year or so’ to solve our problems – Deutsche Bank still needs time to improve compliance and clamp down on the malpractice that has cost it billions of euros in fines, the executive in charge of the effort said.

The Airbus A380 may finally have an American customer — and it’s completely unexpected – There are 194 Airbus 380 superjumbos flying around the world with more than a dozen airlines.

Here are the 9 most influential people on Wall Street – Bloomberg News just released its list of the 50 most influential people in financial markets, which includes politicians, entrepreneurs, and central bankers.

