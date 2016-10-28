What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Business Insider has launched Markets Insider, which combines the best of Business Insider with market data. You can follow the site on Twitter @MktsInsider, and on Facebook.

The smartphone chip-maker Qualcomm is buying NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion in an all-cash deal. It’s another huge deal, and like other big deals, it could make for a big payday for Wall Street banks.

Twitter beat analysts’ expectations in its third quarter, but the company confirmed that it plans to lay off 9% of its workforce. It also announced it will shut down video-sharing service Vine. CEO Jack Dorsey stayed silent about the Twitter sale rumours, while Salesforce.com chief executive Marc Benioff talked about his failed efforts to buy the company and LinkedIn.

The woman behind “female Viagra” sold her company for $1 billion, and then everything fell apart.

In finance news, Deutsche Bank just reported third quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates, and the earnings call was the most brutally honest, angsty thing we’ve heard in a long time. And a former Wells Fargo banker shared her story of the crushing stress from having to open so many needless customer accounts.

In the UK, a key Brexit minister dropped a bombshell for banks that could destroy thousands of jobs.

In markets news, a handful of giant investors have the fate of the bond market in their hands. Retail investors seem to have cooled on the stock market. And the Fed will cut rates in 2017, according to Sri Kumar.

Tesla reported a stunning, if somewhat complicated, third-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday. The company “

probably” won’t raise capital early next year, according to CEO Elon Musk. He also said demand is high for Tesla’s newest car. The results are proof that Elon Musk is the greatest car salesman who has ever lived, according to Business Insider’s Matt DeBord.

Boeing may be building a new passenger plane that takes off and lands vertically.

And lastly, these are the best restaurants in New York City, according to Zagat.

Trump campaign unveils plan to spend $1 trillion on roads, bridges, and other infrastructure with no tax hikes — Donald Trump is planning to spend big-time on infrastructure.

Two times Wall Street analysts already blew it this earnings season — Earnings season is a stressful time for analysts all over Wall Street. They have to prepare for early morning calls, adjust their models, write reports. We get it. But there’s no excuse for full-on sloppiness.

Lloyd Blankfein, now in remission, describes the initial moments of his cancer diagnosis — Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is in remission after announcing last September that he had

lymphoma, a type of cancer.

UPS just gave Boeing’s struggling jumbo jet a $10 billion lifeline — Boeing announced on Thursday that UPS has placed an order for 14 new 747-8F freighters along with an option for another 14 of the jumbo jets.

Snapchat aims to raise $4 billion when it IPOs next year – Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., is reportedly aiming to raise “as much as $4 billion” when it goes public early next year.

Health insurer Aetna beat on earnings despite “pressure” from its Obamacare business — US health insurer Aetna Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as memberships grew in its government business, which sells Medicaid and Medicare plans.

LivingSocial was once worth $6 billion — now its main competitor is buying it for a ‘non-material’ amount — Oh, how times change.

