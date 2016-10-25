What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Business Insider has launched Markets Insider, which combines the best of Business Insider with real time market data. You can follow the site on Twitter @MktsInsider, and on Facebook.

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Where to start? It has been a crazy 48-hours for dealmaking, with the $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner deal announced over the weekend, and a bevy of smaller deals announced early Monday. Here are the headlines:

And in other deals news:

In finance news, there are tw0 election scenarios that will cause the markets to go haywire, according to

Mohamed El-Erian. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is supporting Hillary Clinton. America’s biggest banks are closing hundreds of branches.

And economists never imagined negative interest rates — now they’re rewriting textbooks.

A startup cofounded by Michael Dell’s brother Adam and backed by George Soros is promising to save you money.

Business Insider’s Matt Turner sat down with former hedge fund manager and Real Vision TV founder Raoul Pal for an interview on Facebook Live on Monday morning. You can watch the full interview here. And here’s Pal on volatility being too low heading in to the US election.

Goldman Sachs just got more pessimistic about earnings for the biggest companies in the US.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

Tesla, Google, and Ford are investing billions of dollars in technology America doesn’t need — Trying to achieve fully self-driving cars could be a waste of time and money.

Investment banks to mattresses: Here are 13 companies complaining that the US presidential election is impacting business — Businesses are nervous about the US presidential election.

Hot investing app Acorns just snagged Airbnb to give its customers “free money” — Popular micro-investing app Acorns has snagged Airbnb for its rewards program.

T-Mobile crushes earnings — T-Mobile US, the No. 3 US wireless carrier, reported a 17.8% rise in quarterly revenue as promotions helped attract more subscribers.

Oil producers haven’t been this cautious on oil prices since 2007 — Short positions – bets that prices will fall – in US crude oil futures contracts that are held by producers and merchants rose to the highest level since 2007 in October, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Apple is sitting on “a powder keg of dramatically ageing” iPhones — Apple reports its September quarter earnings on Tuesday, and analysts are expecting CEO Tim Cook to report another decline in iPhone sales.

The company that makes Vans cut its guidance and has a bleak outlook for American retail — VF Corp. cut its forecast for profit this year amid a sluggish retail market in the US.

Tesla is on the verge of completely changing the way it does business — Ever since Tesla entered the Elon Musk era, around 2008, the electric automaker has practiced a counterintuitive strategy: overpromise and under deliver.

How Lincoln returned from the brink of death and put Ford back on the luxury map — Kumar Galhotra is what you might call the right man for the job, and the job happens to be one of the toughest in the entire auto industry.

