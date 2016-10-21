What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Why are US consumers defaulting?

It’s a big question right now, as the consumer lending market shows signs of over-heating. UBS analysts set about trying to answer it,

and their findings have some worrying implications.

In finance news, Goldman Sachs is now using Spotify to recruit millennials. Wells Fargo is under criminal investigation in California. JPMorgan is in talks to sell out of a Chinese securities joint venture. HSBC is pushing hard to become the top European-based investment bank.

And private-equity giants want to play the long game.

There was a ton of Tesla-related news late Wednesday. Here are the headlines:

Elsewhere in company news:

And this is what it looks like when short sellers have a company totally surrounded.

As we move into the final stages of the US presidential election, it’s worth taking a look at whom the US trades with. Here’s every state’s biggest international trading partner.

In other news, the NBA sent players to Google, Facebook, and more to help answer one of the biggest questions of their careers. And Clippers guard J.J. Redick says a Goldman Sachs senior executive gave him “simple, but profound” advice that changed his outlook on his career.

The team behind the “best bar in the world” just opened another cocktail joint, and it’s inspired by Cuba.

And here are the best airlines in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

A 34-year-old trader at Goldman Sachs made a $100 million profit — and he is part of a dying breed — You might have heard that traders at the biggest US investment banks have been curtailed.

ROSENSTEIN ON TRUMP: “Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself” — Activist investor Barry Rosenstein, the head of multi-billion dollar fund Jana Partners, expects Hillary Clinton to win the US presidential election.

The CEO of one of the largest US homebuilders perfectly summed up the housing market — US real estate is so large and complex that it can sometimes be hard to get a good view of the health of the market.

Saudi Arabia is borrowing money internationally for the first time — Saudi Arabia says it has offered its first global bonds as part of an economic push to diversify its economy.

GOLDMAN SACHS CEO ON TRUMP: “If there’s some international cabal, I’ve been left out of the party” — Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said he is not part of a secret group attacking America as Donald Trump claimed.

MORGAN STANLEY: It is “under appreciated” how devastating the world’s ageing population could be for the global economy — The global productivity slowdown is going to intensify in the coming years as the working age population across the world declines, and the number of people past retirement age continues to grow, according to research from economists at Morgan Stanley.

Europe is now a big problem for America’s major airlines — Trans-Atlantic flying is one of the most lucrative and competitive segments of the airline market in the world.

Restaurants are facing a challenge they haven’t seen since the recession — Grocery prices are getting lower — and it’s causing major problems in the restaurant industry.

