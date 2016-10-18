What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

To sign up, scroll to the bottom of this page and click “Get updates in your inbox,” or click here.

Bank of America reported strong third-quarter earnings on Monday — and the bank’s dealmakers had a big hand in the performance.

The firm’s corporate and investment bank had its best third quarter since Bank of America merged with Merrill Lynch in 2009, bringing in $1.46 billion worth of revenues.

Deutsche Bank is considering scaling back its US operations amid spiralling legal and capital costs, according to multiple reports. Goldman Sachs won a two and a half year legal battle with a Libyan fund — but it got bruised along the way.

And banks are giving away credit cards like it’s 2008.

A titan of Wall Street is getting his own TV show. The tide is going out on stock pickers. And there’s one question every CEO in the world is asking themselves right now.

Blockchain could soon power stock markets, music sales, and even prevent child labour — here’s how it works.

When it comes to the election and the stock market, history tells us economics matter more than politics. Could it be different this time?

Apple has reportedly given up building a car — for now. Elon Musk is pushing back Tesla’s product announcement to Wednesday. And Wall Street is making a mistake about Ford CEO Mark Fields’ plans for the future.

Finally, an architecture expert revealed 20 of the ugliest McMansions in America.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

What the investment chief at America’s oldest private bank has to say about the future of US markets — Founded in 1818, Brown Brothers Harriman arranged America’s first initial public offering and once held a monopoly on mail delivery to Great Britain.

This “surprising” chart should terrify anyone in the traditional money management business — Exchange-traded funds are hoovering up assets at an impressive rate.

A tectonic shift just occurred in a $2.65 trillion investment industry — On Friday, money market funds underwent a huge shift in how they will be regulated, resulting in a sea change for the $2.65 trillion money market fund industry.

Empire manufacturing unexpectedly collapses — The Empire State Manufacturing index unexpectedly collapsed, coming in at -6.80 for October.

A gun store is warning customers that “prices will skyrocket after Crooked Hillary gets in“ — A gun store in Las Vegas thinks that gun prices will skyrocket if Hillary Clinton wins the presidential election.

Here’s what the recent People’s Bank of China policy changes mean for corporate investors — In December 2015, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) finally removed the ceiling on time deposits, ushering in a new era of full interest rate liberalization.

Tesla should bail out on the SolarCity merger before it’s too late — In just a few months, Tesla has gone from being an upstart Silicon Valley car company on the verge of becoming a major automotive player with the introduction of it’s $30,000, mass-market Model 3 and its 373,000 pre-orders to being a budding conglomerate that’s about to acquire a struggling solar-panel leasing company to the tune of $2.6 billion.

Henrik Fisker is using a revolutionary new battery to power his Tesla killer — Henrik Fisker’s first stab at an electric car went up in flames, literally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.