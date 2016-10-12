What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

We haven’t seen the last of the 2008 debt-fuelled crisis.

Charles Schwab’s chief investment strategist, Liz Ann Sonders, told Business Insider’s Henry Blodget on Tuesday that the massive debt buildup in the economy hit a wall in 2008, leading to the global financial crisis, and that the fallout from that crisis was still causing problems in economies throughout the world.

“I think we hit the debt wall in ’08, which unleashed a big round one of what I think will be a rolling set of crises — and not just in the US but globally,” she said. You can watch the full interview here.

Top bankers in London warned on Tuesday they could start moving staff abroad as early as next year if there is no clarity on whether Britain will retain access to the European single market when it leaves the EU.

A bunch of men were asked what they think about diversity on corporate boards — the answer won’t surprise you. And here are 20 women Silicon Valley tech companies should be adding to their boards.

Sears, Macy’s, and JCPenney are fuelling a $48 billion crisis in the retail industry.

Airbnb’s head of global operations has left the company. The company Tesla is trying to buy has big plans for next year. IBM just inked a major deal with an industrial giant to get its technology into more hospitals.

And “everything is business as usual,” according to Yahoo’s ad sales boss.

In markets news, the South African rand is getting destroyed, and Illumina is crashing.

Finally, here are 9 must-have tech gadgets under $100.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday

COOPERMAN: I could settle the SEC’s charges with less than half of what I give to charity – Hedge fund legend Leon Cooperman on Tuesday again defended himself against the insider trading charges he faces.

Wells Fargo doesn’t want you to know that its scandal really hasn’t hurt the bank – Wells Fargo’s reputation has taken it on the chin for the past month.

Market legend Art Cashin revisits Germany’s hyperinflation nightmare – Every now and then it helps to dig through the past.

Trump says America’s ‘inner cities’ are a disaster — here’s proof they’re not – During Sunday night’s presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump called the “inner cities” of the US a “disaster.”

One of Carson Block’s shorts is sliding after he tweeted some bad news about it – St. Jude Medical warned on Tuesday that some of its implanted heart devices were at risk of premature battery depletion, a condition it said had been linked to two deaths.

One of Theranos’ major investors is suing the company – A hedge fund that invested $96.1 million in Theranos is suing the blood-testing company.

