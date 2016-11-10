MARKETS GO WILD: What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Picture: Getty Images

Donald Trump won the US election in a dramatic upset that confounded the polls and sent markets reeling.

Volumes in the futures market surged. Markets then bounced back, as the world digested the news and Trump’s conciliatory victory speech. VIX futures, or bets on the so-called Fear Index, subsided after jumping as the election results turned toward Trump.

And there is now one word on the lips of just about every Wall Streeter: Volatility.

Here are the headlines:

Here’s what you need to know about the market reaction:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.